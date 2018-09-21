APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Apache Junction early Friday morning.
Apache Junction FD said a man in his thirties was hit by the bus on Phelps Drive, near Broadway Avenue.
They said that special needs children were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were transferred to another bus and taken to school.
Apache Junction PD said the driver of the school bus was not impaired and stayed on scene to cooperate with officers.
No children were injured.
The following statement to parents was released by the Apache Junction Unified School District:
"Dear Parents and Guardians,
We have some important information to share with you.
There was an accident involving a vehicle and an AJUSD school bus this morning in the 380 block of Phelps Drive in Apache Junction. The students on the bus were evaluated at the scene by the Superstition Fire and Medical District. None of the students needed treatment at that time and were released to go to school. Counselors are available to students and staff and we encourage your student to talk to a counselor to help them during this difficult time.
No further information can be released at this time pending the investigation."
