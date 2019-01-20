PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man is dead while a woman and child are in critical condition following a collision in Phoenix Sunday morning.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix Police, a man driving a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder was swerving into oncoming traffic when he collided with another vehicle.
Police say a total of six people were involved in the crash. Three people in the first vehicle and the other three people in the second vehicle.
The man driving the Nissan SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Meanwhile, a woman and a little girl inside the Nissan were transported to nearby hospitals in extremely critical condition.
A 60-year-old man, who was driving the other vehicle was transported to a hospital in serious condition. A woman and a man, who were passengers in the second vehicle were sent to the hospital for minor injuries.
At this time, the crash is under investigation.
Police are trying to determine if impairment was a factor.
Currently, Thomas Road is closed from 59th to 67th avenues.
Click/tap here for latest traffic updates from azfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.