PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man after running a red light overnight in Phoenix.
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road just before midnight Tuesday.
[SECTION: Traffic]
Police say the driver was heading eastbound on Thomas Road when they ran the red light at the 51st Avenue intersection and hit the man in the crosswalk.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle, described as a dark SUV.
At least one witness was seen speaking with officers at the crash site.
The intersection was closed for the investigation but is expected to reopen before the morning commute.
No further details were released.
