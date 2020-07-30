PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 50-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix Wednesday night. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. on McDowell Road just west of 40th Street.
“Witnesses reported seeing the victim jump into traffic on McDowell Road as he tried to cross the street,” Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday morning. A red SUV that was heading east on McDowell hit the man, whose name has not been released. The driver did not stop, Fortune said.
The victim died at the hospital. No information about the SUV or the person behind the wheel was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about this deadly wreck, please call the Phoenix Police Department non-emergency line at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).