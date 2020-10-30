MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found dead in Mesa early Friday morning and now police are trying to determine if a gun found nearby is the weapon that killed him.
Police responded to the Calusa Trace Apartments near Power Road and Main Street around 2 a.m.
Mesa Police Detective Jason Flam says they are in the early stages of the investigation and homicide detectives on the scene are actively working the case. All police have said so far is that the victim is a 47-year-old man.
Neighbors say they heard six shots, and a gun was found just west of the apartments. Police have not confirmed whether it's connected to the unidentified dead man. Neighbors also said they might have seen the possible shooter running westbound on Main Street.
Flam says they do not have anyone in custody and it will be some time before investigators release more information.