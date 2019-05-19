TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13/AP) -- Police have identified 20-year-old Ricardo Andres Herrera as the suspect in Saturday night’s deadly shooting.
They say deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an unknown problem.
When deputies arrived, they discovered deceased 21-year-old Luis A. Meza-Salvedo from a gunshot wound.
Police arrested Herrera, who was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex for one count of negligent homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing.
