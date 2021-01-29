PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died and another is hurt following a wrong-way head-on crash near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Friday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a man died at the scene and another man in his 30s was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Phoenix police say a sedan was driving in the wrong direction on the Greenway Road off-ramp when it crashed head-on into a vehicle heading south on the off-ramp.
The driver of the wrong-way sedan died at the scene. Several road restrictions are in place as officers investigate.
I-17 at Greenway: The southbound exit ramp is closed and the northbound exit is restrictions to eastbound traffic.This is due to a crash at the intersection.#phxtraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/Qy6jRmOesN— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 30, 2021
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.