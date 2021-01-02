PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a second injured after a shooting that happened at a Phoenix gas station Saturday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at a Circle K gas station near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Sgt. Ann Justice, with the Phoenix Police Department, says a man was found shot near the gas pumps and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators found a second man involved in the shooting who drove himself from the gas station to a nearby apartment complex where he was found dead in his vehicle.
Police say the investigation is still underway. Arizona's Family will provide updates as we get them.