Gas station shooting in Phoenix

There was a shooting at a Circle K near 59th Avenue and McDowell Saturday night.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a second injured after a shooting that happened at a Phoenix gas station Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at a Circle K gas station near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. 

Sgt. Ann Justice, with the Phoenix Police Department, says a man was found shot near the gas pumps and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Second shooting suspect found dead in an SUV by police

A man was found shot in an SUV at an apartment complex in Phoenix is believed to be associated with a shooting at a nearby gas station. 

Investigators found a second man involved in the shooting who drove himself from the gas station to a nearby apartment complex where he was found dead in his vehicle. 

Police say the investigation is still underway. Arizona's Family will provide updates as we get them.

 

