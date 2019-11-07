GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a Circle K west of Phoenix Thursday night.
Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the convenience store, which is located near Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue, just before 8 p.m.
A group of three men were at the Circle K when one of them shot the other, Gillett said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Rural Metro officials say his condition is stable.
The shooter stayed at the scene, Gillett said.
