GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a man at a West Valley Circle K Thursday night.
Maricopa County sheriff's Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were called to the convenience store, which is located near Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue, just before 8 p.m.
A group of three men were at the Circle K when one of them shot the other, Gillett said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Rural Metro officials say his condition is stable.
The shooter stayed at the scene, Gillett said.
