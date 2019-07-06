PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police are investigating after one man was injured in a burglary early Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Amanda Gaines, a total of five people were home at the time of the burglary including a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and three children ranging in age from 4 to 7 years old.
Gaines said at least three masked people broke in, ransacked the home and beat the 19-year-old.
This all happened at about 3 a.m. near 87th and Peoria Avenues.
The 7-year-old called 911 and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
None of the children were hurt during the burglary.
Gaines said the suspects stole at least three guns from the home.
Police believe the suspects and the victims knew each other and that this is not a random incident.
