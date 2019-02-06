PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in east Phoenix Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal with the Phoenix Police Department, one man was shot near 47th Street and Broadway Road just before 8:30 p.m.
He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say they have not found a suspect and the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
