PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A shooting in the parking lot of a Phoenix day care business Thursday morning has left a man with serious injuries.
Phoenix Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. Maggie Cox, says around 11:45 a.m. their officers were called after a reported shooting in the area of 4300 W. Thomas Road.
When they arrived on scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a day care business located in a strip mall. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they have no information about who shot the man. Investigators are working to identify a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.