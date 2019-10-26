CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A men was injured after a shooting in Chandler Saturday afternoon.
Chandler Police officials said their officers were called to the area near Chandler Boulevard Hamilton Street after reports of a shooting.
Once on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, say police officials.
Investigators say the shooter left the scene after the shooting. Police say they know who the shooter is and are still trying to locate the that person.