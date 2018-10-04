COTTONWOOD (AP) — Police in Cottonwood say that a 26-year-old man has been indicted by a local grand jury in three arson fires more than five years ago.
Cottonwood resident Joshua Daniel Dawson was already being held on unrelated charges when the indictment was issued last month.
The City of Cottonwood’s Human Resource and Finance building sustained about $380,000 worth of damage when it was set ablaze on April 1, 2013. A bank and a gas station were also targeted by firebombs that same day.
Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh said Tuesday the indictment was the result of cooperation among area law enforcement agencies.
Authorities say a motive for the attack has been unclear. They noted that Dawson has expressed disdain for the government.
