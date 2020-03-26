SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed a pizza place wearing a Spider-Man mask.
It happened on March 12, 2020, at the Hungry Howie's at 1745 West Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
The sheriff says the suspect, who was wearing a Spider-Man mask and dark clothing, entered through the back door of the restaurant. The suspect ordered one employee to the ground, while forcing the other to give him money from the safe. It appeared the robber had one hand on a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband. He reportedly got away with about $300.
Detectives believe the man is between 5'1" and 5'5" but had no other description. They're asking that if anyone recognizes the man to please call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.
