PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man in a smart car led law enforcement on a chase that started in Gilbert and went through Phoenix Wednesday morning.
The chase started at a Walmart in Gilbert. According to the Gilbert Police Department, there was a "suspicious person in the parking lot ... who was screaming and yelling." Police say that person, later identified as 40-year-old Binh Thien Nguyen, "refused to speak to officers." He then walked away, got into his car and left.
The Gilbert Police Department said the officers tried "multiple times" to pull Nguyen over, but he did not stop. Police said he ran several stop lights before making his way to Interstate 17. Nguyen got on the freeway at McDowell Road heading north, and then moved onto westbound Interstate 10. The driver continued west out of town.
DPS said troopers spiked the cars' tires and Nguyen stopped. But then he fled again, investigators said. Troopers did a PIT maneuver on Interstate 10 near Watson Road and the car finally stopped. Nguyen was then taken into custody. He was booked into jail on charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage. DPS said he faces more charges from Gilbert.
