PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man already in custody at the Lower Buckeye Jail faces more charges after police say he tried to take out a hit on his child's mother.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Kyle Furman was already in jail, told another inmate on Oct. 1 that he wanted his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, dead.
He blamed her for being in jail, court documents explain.
Furman thought that if his ex were dead, the charges against him would be dropped because there wouldn't be a victim, police said in court documents.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Furman gave this information to an inmate who was possibly getting out of jail before Furman's Oct. 17 hearing.
Once made aware of this potential murder conspiracy, the Phoenix Police Department took on the investigation.
Court documents reveal that Furman talked to an undercover officer whom he thought was someone who could kill his ex-girlfriend for him.
Investigators say Furman then sent a letter to that officer, providing his ex's name, address, phone number, vehicle information, picture, the best time for the hit, and a remark about making a payment after the job was done.
The letter was stopped by jail intel and later turned over to Detective Michelle Cervantes of the Phoenix Police Department
Furman now faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.