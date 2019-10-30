PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 30-year-old man was seriously hurt after crashing his car into a building in Phoenix on Wednesday night.
The crash happened at a commercial building in the area of Black Canyon Highway and Mountain View Road.
Capt. Danny Gile of the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were initially going to the building due to reports of smoke there. However, when crews arrived, they found a car in the building instead of a fire.
The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the crash, Gile confirmed.
