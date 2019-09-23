TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A standoff that involved a fire fight between a man and deputies ended with the man being taken into custody with no one hurt, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.
Deputies said they got a domestic violence call around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 348th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
When deputies got to the home, the man inside shot at the deputies and they shot back, according to MCSO.
No one was hit and both sides retreated.
MCSO called for help from other law enforcement agencies in the West Valley including Buckeye Police, Department of Public Safety and Goodyear Police.
At around 5:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody, MCSO said.
An investigation is underway.
“I am thankful our deputies were physically unharmed and the suspect was eventually extracted without any loss of life," Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement.