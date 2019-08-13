GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have a man in custody after he allegedly stabbed two women Monday night.
The stabbings happened inside a townhome near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 9 p.m.
Police say a 32-year-old man stabbed a 49-year-old woman and another woman around 60 to 70 years of age.
Officers were able to take him into custody in the backyard.
The two women were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victims and suspect are known to each other but they aren't sure of the relationships.
