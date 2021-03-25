Man in critical condition after truck hit him as he crossed Phoenix street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is in the hospital after a truck hit him as he crossed a Phoenix street late Wednesday night. It happened shortly before midnight in the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues.
The Phoenix Police Department says the man, who has not been identified, was crossing against the signal. He is in critical condition.
Video from the scene showed the truck with front-end damage on the driver's side.
Sgt. Andy Williams said the driver who hit the man stayed at the scene as required by law and cooperated with officers. “The driver was evaluated and impairment is not suspected at this time,” he said.