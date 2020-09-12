PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near the I-17 and Thunderbird Road early Saturday morning.
Phoenix police responded to an apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. and located an adult male with a gunshot injury. Phoenix fire transported the victim to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police are working on identifying a suspect and what led up to the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and the name of the victim has not been released.
Police are asking if you have any information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
