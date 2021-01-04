PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has critical injuries after police said another man shot him inside a Circle K in Laveen on Monday night.
It happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:30 p.m. Police said there was some sort of fight between the two men and one shot the other. People at the Circle K took the victim to the hospital before police and paramedics arrived.
Police said both men were armed and it's unclear what the fight was about. The shooter has been detained and is cooperating with investigators, police said. An investigation is underway.