PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix left a man in extremely critical condition early Monday morning.
The shooting happened near 19th and Northern avenues at about 3:45 a.m.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, officers were called to the apartment complex after several calls reporting shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Fortune said early investigation efforts found that the shooting may have started at a large party in the apartment complex.
The investigation is still ongoing.