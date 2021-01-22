PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the Interstate 10 near Buckeye Road in Phoenix early Friday morning.
Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received a call just after midnight about a collision involving a vehicle that may have been racing with another vehicle right before the crash.
Melki says the car involved in the crash was occupied by a driver and passenger. For some unknown reason, the passenger got out of the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. That vehicle did not remain at the scene. The passenger was severely injured and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
DPS says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who may have saw the incident or was passing by to please call DPS with any information.
Arizona Department of Transportation reports the I-10 westbound is closed at the split interchange. All traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-17 and there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.
I-10 WB at NB I-17: The road is CLOSED due to a crash. All traffic must exit onto I-17 NB. No estimated time to reopen. #I10 #I17 #Phoenix #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/GzLOjsaD7U— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2021