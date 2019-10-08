PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight in Phoenix ended in a shooting that put a man in the hospital on Tuesday evening, police say.
The incident occurred in the area of 19th and Glendale avenues.
Police say two men got into a fight and that one of them shot the other.
The victim was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene.
The Arizona's Family News Chopper flew over the area where there was heavy police presence and crime tape at a 7-Eleven parking lot.
At this point, it's not clear what preceded the fight.
