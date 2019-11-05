PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to a burn center after a fuel truck exploded in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to a vehicle fire near 39th and Clarendon avenues around 6 a.m.
[WATCH: Man injured after fuel truck explosion in Phoenix]
Reports on scene indicated a fuel truck exploded and a 40-year-old man suffered burns to his head and face. He was taken to a local burn center in critical condition.
Video from the Arizona's Family news chopper showed fire crews extinguished the fuel tank fire, but a massive hole was left in the fuel tank from the reported explosion.
Hazmat crews are remaining on scene to contain the fuel spill and monitor the area.
[PHOTOS: Man sent to hospital following fuel truck explosion in west Phoenix]
The Phoenix Fire Department is asking the public to avoid Clarendon Avenue from 35th to 43rd avenues while they work the scene.
It is unknown what caused the fuel truck to explode at this time and whether the injured man was the driver.
No other details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.