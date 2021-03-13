PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been rushed to the hospital with several gunshot wounds after a shooting in Phoenix late Saturday afternoon.
At around 4:40 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call in the area of 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers are now interviewing witnesses in the area. Police say and there is evidence the parties involved in the shooting may have been engaged in other criminal activity as well.