PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot near Central and Campbell avenues after a fight.
The victim ran near 1st and Polk streets where he ended up collapsing.
He was found by Phoenix Police and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. No information has been released about a suspect or the name of the victim.
Police are also asking for the public to avoid the area.
Confirmed by Phoenix Police Sgt. on the scene. One man shot & at the hospital. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/DfjBHtN3Kr— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 22, 2020
Police situation in downtown Phoenix. I see lots of patrol units on the scene. 1st St blocked off between Van Buren & Taylor. Central East of Van Buren blocked off too. Reached out to @PhoenixPolice to find out what’s going on. Waiting to hear back. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/LZPUIM8WGh— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 22, 2020