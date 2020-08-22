3rd Street and Van Buren
Courtesy: Maria Hechanova

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot near Central and Campbell avenues after a fight.

The victim ran near 1st and Polk streets where he ended up collapsing.

He was found by Phoenix Police and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. No information has been released about a suspect or the name of the victim.

Police are also asking for the public to avoid the area.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you