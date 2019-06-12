MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in the area of Country Club Drive and Broadway Road.
Mesa police said officers were chasing two suspects, who ran from an attempted traffic stop, when one of the men showed officers a gun, prompting the officer to fire. No officers were hurt.
[WATCH: Police shoot armed man running from police in Mesa, officers say]
“The passenger stopped, presented a handgun, started to blade toward the officers, and one of our officers fired at that suspect-- striking him several times,” Mesa Police Commander Ed Wessing said.
Wessing said that the suspect threw his handgun over the handrail after being shot by officers.
A witness told Arizona's Family that he saw a slightly different sequence of events.
“While he was running, he threw a white bag that had something in it over the wall onto County Club [Drive], and as soon as he threw that the police shot him three times. I heard three loud pops and then he fell to the ground,” said Dustin Davila-Bojorquez. “I was just really shocked to see that happen right in front of me. When I saw it happen, I just really wanted to get away from here and get somewhere safe.”
Wessing said they are still investigating the timeline of events, but there is no body camera video of the incident.
The suspect who was shot is in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said. The second suspect was taken into custody nearby.
This is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2019.
[MAP: Lebaron (east of Country Club Drive) and Broadway Road, Mesa]
(4) comments
Looks like Mesa cops are back to murdering civilians again. Of course the cops are okay, it's hard to get hurt when you are shooting a guy in the back while he's running away. Unless one of them twisted an ankle... No wonder Mesa cops are trying to get rid of their police chief, he's making it harder for them to get away with their racism, brutality, and murder.
the cops love the adrenaline rush
oh I can see how the police love it any seconds how I know? I work as a security officer with two guys who want become police officers and every times we went out to patrolling an apartment property they purposely looking for troubles and they were acting like a bunch of cops it's why I quit my security guard job
Ooh those pesky pink skins. No wonder your women want the brown D! Good job Mesa PD!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.