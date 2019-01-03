PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was hospitalized after being hit by a driver on Thursday evening.
It happened at Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, which is just north of Cactus Road.
The crash shut down the intersection in all directions for hours.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police have released few details and haven't said what led up to the crash.
