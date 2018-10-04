A Mexican national who reportedly entered the U.S. illegally was rescued after he became trapped in a drainpipe that was quickly filling up with water.
Ajo Station Border Patrol agents and the Gila Bend Fire and Rescue extracted the 36-year-old Mexican man from the culvert drainage pipe near Gila Bend on Tuesday evening.
Earlier, a citizen had called Border Patrol reporting possible immigrants crossing the border in the area.
When a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter flight crew responded, they saw a man enter the pipe.
The flight crew reported the man’s location to Border Patrol agents on the ground, and they located the man.
And just in time. He was trapped inside the pipe, amid rapidly-rising water and mud.
Agents contacted Gila Bend Fire and Rescue units for an emergency extraction while they continued to monitor the man and help him keep his head above water.
After a concerted effort, Fire and Rescue units managed to extract the man and bring him to safety.
He was later identified as a Mexican national who had entered the country illegally.
He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Upon release from the hospital, the man will be transported to the Ajo Border Patrol Station and processed for immigration violations.
Border Patrol officials continue to point out the dangers of crossing the U.S. border illegally through the desert where severe weather events can create life-threatening situations for migrants, as well as first responders.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents conducted approximately 750 rescues in southern Arizona in Fiscal Year 2017.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will remain anonymous.
