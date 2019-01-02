Police lights_generic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night and Phoenix police are searching for the shooter. 

According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, officers responded to a shots fired call near 35th and Dunlap avenues just before 7:30 p.m. 

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Carbajal said the suspect is still outstanding  and is asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.