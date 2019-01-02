PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday night and Phoenix police are searching for the shooter.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, officers responded to a shots fired call near 35th and Dunlap avenues just before 7:30 p.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Carbajal said the suspect is still outstanding and is asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
