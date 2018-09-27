A man has been hospitalized after a hit and run crash early Thursday morning.

According to officers on scene, a passerby was driving in the area of Eighth Street and Buckeye Road when they thought they saw a rug in the road. When they tuned around to look closer, they realized it was a man.

The passerby called 911 and the man was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. 

Phoenix PD says it is investigating this crash as a hit-and-run. 

Police say there are no witnesses and no description of a suspect vehicle. 

Buckeye Road was closed between Seventh and 10th streets while police investigated.

