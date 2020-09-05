TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- One man has been injured after a shootout with police at a shopping center near Tucson Saturday. It was in the area of Ina and Thornydale roads.
According to police at the scene, Marana officers went to the Five Guys restaurant at 7077 N. Thornydale Road at about 5:45 p.m. because of a report of a man sleeping in a car in the parking lot.
Police say the man tried to run away when officers got him out of his car to perform a DUI test.
Officers pursued him and he fired a gun at them an undisclosed number of times. Police returned fire with an undisclosed number of rounds and struck the man.
Police disarmed the man and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
Police did not release his condition other than to say he had been stabilized.
The investigation is ongoing.