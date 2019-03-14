GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex.
Glendale police say the man was shot at the complex, then drove himself to a business near Maryland and 63rd avenues to report the shooting and seek help.
Officers located the shooting scene a few blocks away and are currently investigating the area for evidence.
The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening, said police.
