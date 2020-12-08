Man shot multiple times at Tempe apartment complex
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot multiple times in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near University and McClintock drives around 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and the suspect know each other, and are working to identify and find the suspect. Officers are searching the area. A suspect description was not available.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they become available. 

 

