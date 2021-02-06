Man falls at Hole in the Rock
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after falling dozens of feet while hiking at Hole in the Rock at Papago Park on Saturday night.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to Papago Park, which is south of 64th Street and McDowell Road, after a man in his 20s fell about 30 to 40 feet. A spokesperson for the department said an off-duty police officer was nearby when the man fell and ran over and conducted CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Paramedics loaded the injured hiker into a big wheel stretcher and safely got him down the rest of the trail. Crews rushed him to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

Additional information was not available.  

 

