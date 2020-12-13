PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who crashed his vehicle into a building in Phoenix was taken to a hospital Sunday morning.
According to police on scene, officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a building near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 9 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing the car driving at a high speed.
The driver was found with injuries that did not appear to be caused by the crash. Police originally told Arizona's Family that the man had been found with a gunshot wound, but Sgt. Mercedes Fortune clarified that it's too early to tell what exactly his injuries were from and that there is no indication that the crash is the result of a shooting.
Fortune said there was no one inside the building at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
