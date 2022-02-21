Man hits people with pepper spray at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the man who hit several people with pepper spray at Tempe Marketplace late Monday morning. It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the west side of the shopping center near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.
Aerial video showed a fire truck in front of Michaels and a police car in front of the neighboring Old Navy.
Police say they received a call about a man harassing people. The man reportedly released pepper spray and then ran away. The only description police have of the suspect is that he was dressed in all black. Officers were searching the area for him.
The Tempe Fire Department treated the victims for exposure to pepper spray, which can irritate eyes, skin, and mucus membranes. The spray causes pain, redness, swelling, and itching, in addition to difficulty breathing. It's not clear how many people were affected.