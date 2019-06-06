PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man shot with a pepper ball in the groin by police at a Trump protest in August of 2017, just filed a notice of claim against the City of Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department chief, and several officers for the damages he suffered.
"It was a projectile the size of a golf ball that was shot at 220 miles an hour from a distance of 20 yards... at my groin," said Josh Cobin.
In the now viral video, Cobin is seen kicking a can at officers before getting hit, but he said he kicked the can because he was shot in the back before that while he was running away and helping another person hurt.
[RELATED: Protester hit by gas round in viral video seeks fresh start (feb. 16, 2018)]
But nearly two years later, he's fired up and ready to fight.
"The police officers are going to be served later this week," he said.
But why now?
He said he found concerning posts online this week at his expense.
"Found three current officers who had posted in the aftermath of the event about me," he said. "Honestly, that really was the final straw."
[ORIGINAL STORY: 4 arrested, 2 officers suffer heat exhaustion after protest turns unruly outside Trump rally (Aug. 22, 2017)]
He said the memes, and captions these officers wrote were mocking and hateful.
And now he's describing exactly what he went through that night.
In the notice, he said he drove himself to the emergency room and was forced to take a detox shower, nude, in front of three to four hospital staff members.
"I was literally screaming in my car as I was driving because I was covered in pepper gas spray from having shorts," he said.
[RELATED: Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protest (Aug. 23, 2017)]
And while no permanent damage was done, he said he suffered severe pain and bruising an inch above his genitals.
Now, he wants the police officers to be held accountable for what he said was a show of force far too harsh.
"It's twice as painful as getting hit by a baseball in the groin, so it was humiliating! And then to see officers posting about it and mocking me was even worse," he said.
[RELATED: Lawsuit filed over protest outside Trump rally in Phoenix (Sept. 5, 2018)]
Phoenix police told Arizona's Family they cannot comment because this is pending litigation, and the City of Phoenix officials said they have no further comment at this time.
Cobin is serving as his own attorney and wants to will leave it up to a jury to decide how much money he will get, if any.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.