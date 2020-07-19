FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pedestrian, identified as 24-year-old Allen Shaffer, is dead after getting hit by a passing train in Flagstaff Sunday a little before 3 p.m. The train was passing through the AmTrak Station right near Humphreys Street and the historic Route 66.
Witnesses told police that Shaffer, a Flagstaff resident, was walking southbound across the railroad tracks and then traveled back north to the middle of the tracks as he waved at an oncoming train going westbound. He was seen trying to run away from the train, but he couldn't get out of the way fast enough. Police confirmed that the impact of the collision with the train caused Shaffer to die.
The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are still reviewing surveillance camera recordings in the area to uncover circumstances of the collision. More information is expected to be released.
