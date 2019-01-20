PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man crossing the roadway was hit and killed by a driver early Sunday morning in the west Phoenix area.
The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. near the area of 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
According to police, 26-year-old Quintell Coffman was in the roadway for reasons unknown, when she was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts or the incident are urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602- 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.
Editor's Note: Phoenix police originally reported the victim's gender as a woman but made the correction later Sunday afternoon.
Click/tap here for latest traffic updates from azfamily.com.
According to police, 26-year-old Quintell Coffman was in the roadway for reasons unknown, when "she" was struck by a vehicle. "He" was pronounced dead on scene.
Who proof reads this junk ??????
