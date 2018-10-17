FOUNTAIN HILLS (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in Fountain Hills.
According to MCSO, a car hit an elderly man near Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards on Wednesday morning.
The driver remained on the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The roads in the area will be closed while MCSO investigates the scene. Check traffic conditions here.
