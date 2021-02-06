PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department are ordering an independent investigation into allegations of hate speech on an "inappropriate challenge coin" connected to protests that took place in downtown Phoenix in August of 2017.

The coin was apparently circulated among some members of the police department following the anti-Trump protest, during which officers used tear gas and bean bag rounds on protesters.

There are also allegations that the coin contains hate speech.

The August 2017 protest formed following a visit from then-President Donald Trump and a rally at the downtown Phoenix Convention Center. Police said people started throwing rocks and bottles at officers and law enforcement responded with pepper balls, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Arizona's Family crews were right there as this all went down, and captured the chaos on video.

At one point a man who kicked a gas cannister was shot in the groin with a pepper ball.

We caught up with that man, Joshua Cobin, on Sunday. He told us he's grateful officials are looking into the incident. He says it's not acceptable to him that someone would even think of hurting protestors.

"It's unacceptable that someone would create a coin like that and have killing me in mind or killing other protesters in mind," Cobin said. "That's just crossing a line right there."

"I do regret that I kicked the tear gas cannister back at the police," Cobin told us Sunday. "That was unacceptable. But I've paid for my mistake. I did 100 hours of community service. I paid a $1,500 dollar fine. I just don't see any accountability on the other side."

Police Chief Jeri Williams released a statement about the issue this weekend. “Hate speech in any form is unacceptable and even more so from officers who we rightfully hold to the highest standards of excellence,” said Chief Williams. “It will not be tolerated. We will take disciplinary action against officers involved in any illegal or unethical behavior.”

“Working together with Chief Williams, I have instructed the City Attorney’s office to begin the process of outside investigation,” said City Manager Ed Zuercher. “We do not accept hate speech at the city of Phoenix. It is unacceptable and we must have an independent look at these disturbing allegations so we can take appropriate action.”

"I am grateful Phoenix police are looking into it," Cobin said. "I think it's a little bit overdue.