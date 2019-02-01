SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was struck by a truck in north Scottsdale just around midnight on Friday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.
[SECTION: Traffic]
Police say the man was walking westbound when a northbound truck, who had the green light, struck him.
The driver of the truck stopped and remained on scene. No word on if impairment or speed were factors in the collision.
Police say the man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Scottsdale Road will be closed northbound approaching Mayo Boulevard as detectives conduct their investigation.
No further details were released.
