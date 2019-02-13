PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hit by a Light Rail train in Phoenix and trapped underneath it for a time Wednesday.
It happened at about 11:30 a.m. at First Avenue and Van Buren Street.
"Initially, it was reported the man jumped in front of the train," Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said. "However, it appears he may have tripped and fallen in front of the train."
The first crew on the scene was able to extricate the man, according to Capt. Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department.
"They were able to lift up the front part of the train -- the Phoenix Fire Department -- to be able to get him out," Thompson said.
The man, who is believed to be 54, suffered "extensive injuries" and was taken to the hospital.
"It appears that he's going to survive those injuries," Thompson said.
The incident happened close to the station so it's not clear how fast the train was going or what -- if anything -- the driver could have done to prevent it.
"Our Light Rail drivers do a great job of driving cautiously and stuff, but to have someone jump out [or fall] in front of the train, that is a shocking event," Thompson said.
Valley Metro tweeted that the platforms at First Avenue and Van Buren Street, First Avenue and Jefferson Street and Third and Washington street will be closed.
Thompson said officers are talking to witnesses to determine exactly what happened.
He also said detectives hope to have the on-scene portion of their investigation wrapped up before the afternoon commute, but warned that people should be aware of the possibility of delays.
Service update: Valley Metro light rail platforms at Van Buren/1st Ave, Jefferson/1st Ave and 3rd St/Jefferson will be closed due to an incident. #vmservice https://t.co/M2sfEBjzoE— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) February 13, 2019
Service alert: Valley Metro light rail eastbound trains are currently single tracking from Roosevelt/Central Ave to 3rd St/Washington. Van Buren/1st Ave platform will be closed due to an incident. Expect delays up to 20 minutes. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) February 13, 2019
