PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing a Phoenix street outside a crosswalk.
It happened late Wednesday night, just west of Central Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, the 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was crossing Baseline Road when a Jeep Wrangler hit him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the driver of the Jeep stopped and stayed at the scene as required by law and did cooperate with investigators.
“Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors to the collision,” Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said.