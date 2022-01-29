PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Phoenix Saturday morning.
Police say the crash happened near 48th Street and Indian School Road just before 10:30 a.m. Officers say 27-year-old Anthony Vasquez was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. Vasquez was taken to the hospital and later died.
Officers say the driver stayed and spoke with officers. According to police, speed and impairment weren't involved in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.